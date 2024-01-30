Biden says he's decided how to respond to deadly Jordan attack

Joe Biden on the South Lawn of the White House on Jan. 30. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden told reporters Tuesday that the White House has decided on a response to the deadly drone attack in Jordan that killed three American soldiers and wounded dozens of others.

Why it matters: The administration has stressed it wishes to avoid the risk of a wider regional war in the Middle East.

Biden previously vowed to respond to the attack.

State of play: Asked if he had decided on a U.S. response to the attack, Biden replied "yes." He did not elaborate on what the plan would be.

Biden added that he holds Iran responsible for the deadly attack because of the country’s role in supplying weapons “to the people who did this.”

"I don't think we need a wider war in the Middle East. That's not what I'm looking for," Biden said.

The big picture: There have been more than 150 attacks on U.S. troops and U.S. and coalition facilities in Iraq and Syria since October, the Pentagon said Monday.

However, the drone strike on a U.S. outpost in northeast Jordan over the weekend was the first to kill U.S. service members, as well as the first such attack in Jordan, the Pentagon added.

Zoom out: The start of Israel-Hamas war in October sent shockwaves through the Middle East and the U.S. has become steadily more involved in conflicts in the region.

In addition to fielding attacks by pro-Iranian militias in Syria and Iraq, the U.S. has recently been involved trying to broker a deal to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

The U.S., alongside the U.K., has also twice executed airstrikes against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen this month.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details and background.