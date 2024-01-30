A startup best known for offering AI companions for romance and friendship is expanding into coaching, yoga and meditation — the latest in the AI industry's effort to encourage personal relationships with chatbots.

Why it matters: The idea that talking to a computer can make people feel less lonely may seem counterintuitive, but there is some evidence chatbots can do just that.

Driving the news: Luka, which makes AI conversation app Replika and romantic AI chat app Blush, is today announcing Tomo, an app that aims to use AI to create the digital equivalent of a wellness retreat complete with a life coach.

How it works: Tomo is a subscription mobile app that offers more than 250 activities led by an AI avatar guide, including yoga, meditation, and positive affirmations.

Tomo is launching first on iOS in the App Store with a 3-day free trial. After that, paid membership is $8 per week or $50 per year. An Android version is set to launch in Google's Play store later this year.

The big picture: It's all part of a push by Luka to create customized AI chatbots to fill a range of human needs.

"It doesn't matter if an AI is real or not," Luka founder Eugenia Kuyda told Axios. "The feelings are real."

Last week, an academic journal run by Nature published a study done by Stanford and Luka that showed those who used Replika saw a decrease in suicidal ideation.

"This is not a surprising effect we found," Kuyda said. "This is why we started Replika."

Yes, but: Tomo is designed to enhance wellbeing, not to replace a trained mental health professional, Kuyda said. "It's an AI coach. "That's what it is."

Between the lines: Acceptance of the role AI chatbots can play is growing. Within a year or two, the idea of having relationships with AI will be commonplace, she said.

She likened it to online dating, which was once frowned upon.

Luka executives have also been making the case that chatbots offer a safe space for people to try out dialogue and improve their human relationships.

Yes, but: Kuyda acknowledged that attitudes could shift to the negative if other companies create AI chatbots that aim to maximize user attention in order to sell ads.

"That's not a healthy relationship," Kuyda said. She likened that model to a one-sided human relationship where one party's needs aren't being taken into account.

What's next: Luka has been developing a version of Tomo that works on Apple's new Vision Pro headset. The immersive aspect, Kuyda says, makes it a good match for the wellness features Tomo offers — whereas "when you are just on your phone, it is very easy to get distracted."