Supreme Court sets March 26 for abortion pill case

The Supreme Court on Monday set March 26 as the date for oral arguments on how patients can access mifepristone for medication abortion.

Why it matters: It will come less than two years after justices ended federal abortion protections by overturning Roe v. Wade.

The case also has major ramifications for the Food and Drug Administration's authority to regulate drugs.

Catch up quick: Mifepristone's manufacturer Danco Laboratories and the Department of Justice asked the high court in September to review a ruling by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

That court found that the FDA didn't take into account safety concerns when it made mifepristone more easily accessible in 2016.

Last week, the Biden Administration argued that the lower court's decision to curtail the drug would have "disruptive consequences" for women and the FDA if it's allowed to stand.

The Supreme Court set aside an hour for arguments in Food and Drug Administration v. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine and Danco Laboratories v. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine.

State of play: Mifepristone remains available under an order the Supreme Court issued in April, pending the outcome of legal challenges.

The drug is banned in multiple states where abortion has been tightly regulated. Meanwhile, pharmacists in a handful of other states have started taking advantage of rules that allow them to prescribe and dispense mifepristone for medication abortion, NPR reported.

Another thing: Justices also decided to review a free speech case challenging the government's ability to communicate with social media companies over content moderation. It was sparked by what the government described as attempts to combat medical misinformation.