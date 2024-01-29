OpenAI partners with Common Sense Media on kids' safety

OpenAI unveiled a partnership with Common Sense Media on Monday that will see the ChatGPT creator work with the children's safety organization to help educate about AI and curate kid-friendly AI options.

Why it matters: Parents and educators are still trying to figure out how and where AI fits into education.

Details: OpenAI and Common Sense said the two organizations will initially partner on various AI guidelines and education materials as well as collaborating to curate a family-friendly section of OpenAI's new GPT Store based on Common Sense's ratings and standards.

Between the lines: Announcing the partnership at Common Sense's kids and family summit in San Francisco, Altman rejected the notion that AI isn't good for kids or that AI tools should be kept out of schools.

"Humans are tool users and we better teach people to use the tools that are going to be out in the world," he said. "To not teach people to use those would be a mistake."

Altman said that, far from making kids lazy, AI should allow high school seniors of the future to operate at a higher level of abstraction and therefore achieve more than today's students. "This is how we continue to level up society," he said.

Yes, but: Altman did highlight a bunch of challenges posed by AI, including the ability of AI systems to be used as engines of customized persuasion.