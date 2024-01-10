OpenAI debuts its GPT Store for custom chatbots

Following a delay, OpenAI said Wednesday that its GPT Store is now open and highlighted some of the most compelling of the custom chatbots that developers have created and shared.

Why it matters: Much as the iPhone's App Store allowed developers to create programs far beyond what Apple had envisioned on its own, OpenAI's store could allow a range of useful tools that likely would never have made it onto the ChatGPT creator's own roadmap.

Of note: OpenAI said its customers have already developed 3 million custom chatbots.

Details: The store is broken down into categories, such as writing, research, programming and lifestyle.

The early GPTs that OpenAI is highlighting include a chatbot that offers personalized hiking trail recommendations, a code tutor from Khan Academy, and a design bot from Canva.

Consensus offers the ability to query more than 200 million academic papers.

Be smart: What OpenAI is offering is more of a directory than a store, as developers can't directly charge for their chatbots. Instead, the custom GPTs are available to all paid ChatGPT users.

OpenAI has said it will share some subscription revenue with developers of popular GPTs, though it still has not provided details.

Meanwhile: OpenAI is also creating a new ChatGPT plan aimed at smaller businesses that want to give access to fewer than 150 employees. Known as ChatGPT Team, the service will cost $25 per user per month annually, or $30 month-to-month.

ChatGPT Team gives smaller businesses a shared workspace, the ability to collaborate on custom GPTs and other features not found in the consumer subscription service.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to note that the GPT Store launched Wednesday (not Thursday).