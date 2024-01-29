Michigan man charged with threatening to kill Biden and Harris
A Michigan man was charged Sunday with threatening President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
Driving the news: Russell Douglas Warren, 48, of Prudenville appeared in federal court Monday afternoon in Bay City, Michigan, and was ordered temporarily detained, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan told Axios.
Details: Authorities became aware of several threatening statements on X Saturday, including some "concerning the killing of the President of the United States, law enforcement agents, and the bombing of US government buildings," per the criminal complaint.
- They concluded that Warren was allegedly the person making the posts.
Zoom in: Warren allegedly said in the posts that Biden and Harris had been "condemned" and should be taken to prison for execution by hanging.
- He is also accused of writing that FBI headquarters would be bombed and all employees killed, along with all agents of the U.S. Secret Service.
- Additionally, he allegedly wrote that Washington, D.C., must be evacuated because "we're gonna drop a f---ing bomb on it."
Where it stands: A detention hearing was scheduled for Feb. 2, per the U.S. Attorney's Office in Michigan.
Go deeper: Threats against members of Congress went back up in 2023