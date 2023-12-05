Kamala Harris breaks record for most tiebreaking Senate votes by VP

Share on email (opens in new window)

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer presents Vice President Kamala Harris with a "golden gavel" after she cast her 32nd tie-breaking vote in the Senate at the Capitol on Dec 5. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday broke the record for the most tie-breaking Senate votes cast by a vice president. The big picture: The 32 votes break a nearly 200-year-old record set by former Vice President John C. Calhoun in 1832, per Senate records.

Driving the news: The 32nd vote was to advance the nomination of Loren L. AliKhan for the district court of the District of Columbia.

A confirmation vote is expected later Tuesday.

If confirmed, AliKhan will be the first South Asian woman to serve on the D.C. district court.

What they're saying: Following the vote, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) presented Harris with a golden gavel to commemorate the record.

"Today is historic," Schumer said. "Every time duty has called, Vice President Harris has answered – more than any other vice president in our nation's long and storied history."

He added that without her tie-breaking votes, the Inflation Reduction Act and the American Rescue Plan would not have passed.

Context: The Senate was evenly split between parties when President Biden took office in 2021, giving the VP a pivotal role in breaking ties as president of the Senate. (Harris also was previously a U.S. senator from California.)

Democrats retained narrow control of the upper chamber during the midterm elections and gained an additional seat with John Fetterman's win in Pennsylvania.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona soon after left the party to become an independent — a gut punch for Democrats just three days after they secured a 51-49 majority.

