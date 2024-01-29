Schools are the third most common location for hate crimes: FBI

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Federal Bureau of Investigation; Note: The FBI defines hate crime as a committed criminal offense motivated by the offender's biases against a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender or gender identity; Chart: Axios Visuals

Schools were the third most common location for hate crimes in the U.S. in a recent five-year stretch, per new FBI data.

The big picture: After homes and roadways, schools from pre-school to twelfth grade made up 10% of hate crimes in 2022, the Federal Bureau of Investigation report, released Monday, said.

The report defines a hate crime as "a committed criminal offense" motivated by race, ethnicity, ancestry, religion, sexual orientation, disability, gender or gender identity.

By the numbers: 4,343 hate crimes occurred at any school level from 2018 to 2022, per the report.

In 2022 , 10% of total reported hate crime offenses occurred in schools. In 2018, this figure was 8.2%.

, 10% of total reported hate crime offenses occurred in schools. In 2018, this figure was 8.2%. A 2020 downturn (to 3.9%) was likely due to online learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(to 3.9%) was likely due to online learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Overall, about 31% of youth hate crime victims experienced them at school, amounting to 2,134 people.

What they found: The most commonly reported bias at schools was against Black people.

This was followed by antisemitic and anti-LGBTQ offenses.

Elementary and secondary schools reported more hate crimes than colleges and universities.

October received more hate crime reports than other months.

Threat level: Intimidation, destruction, damage, vandalism and simple assault were the most frequently reported offenses.

"Analyzing commonalities of reported hate crime offenses in schools can facilitate strategies to mitigate or prevent these offenses in the future," the FBI report said.

Zoom out: The FBI's report didn't include data from 2023, but a separate report revealed hate crimes surged in some large U.S. cities last year.

Those include Houston, San Diego, Chicago, Los Angeles and Austin, the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism's report said.

This was the third straight year of spikes in big cities' overall average number of hate crimes.

