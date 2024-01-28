X blocked searches for Taylor Swift after sexually explicit AI-generated images of the singer circulated on the social media platform, an executive said on Sunday.

The big picture: It was not immediately known whether X has taken such blocking action before, but the platform formerly known as Twitter has been critcized for its content moderation policies since the 2022 Elon Musk-led takeover.

X CEO Linda Yaccarino has said X embraces an approach called "freedom of speech, not reach" — meaning it has zero tolerance for illegal content, but won't ban posts that are "lawful, but awful."

Driving the news: White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called the fake images on Friday "alarming" after some were viewed millions of times. She urged social media companies to act against "the spread of misinformation and nonconsensual, intimate imagery of real people."

Searches for Swift's name were still returning the message "Something went wrong. Try reloading" as of 6pm Sunday ET.

"This is a temporary action and done with an abundance of caution as we prioritize safety on this issue," Joe Benarroch, head of business operations at X, said in a statement to media.

Representatives for X did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

