Schools use surveillance tech to punish vaping

High schools across the country are using advanced technology to monitor whether students are vaping — and they're sometimes handing down severe punishments when someone gets caught.

The big picture: Districts have set up sensors and surveillance cameras to detect vaping, often without informing students.

Thousands of high school students across the country have been caught vaping by surveillance equipment, AP reported.

Repercussions have included suspensions, expulsions, criminal charges and fines. Some schools have revoked or threatened to revoke academic honors and leadership positions.

By the numbers: About 2.8 million middle and high school students used tobacco products in 2023, according to the annual National Youth Tobacco Survey, amounting to about 10% of students overall.

E-cigarettes, used by more than 2.1 million students, were the most popular tobacco products for the 10th consecutive year.

Almost 9 out of 10 used flavored vapes.

Overall, tobacco use declined from 2022 to 2023.

How it works: Sensor technology, which checks air quality, is placed inside school bathrooms. When those sensors detect vaping, they activate surveillance cameras outside the bathroom in one district, per AP.

Another company's technology detects an increase in noise in school bathrooms and sends a text alert to school officials. It doesn't record audio.

The latest: A pilot program in Idaho, announced on Jan. 19, will provide funding to install vape detectors in high school bathrooms and/or locker rooms.

"The goals of this grant project are: Prevent students from vaping on campus. Provide intervention if they are caught vaping," the announcement said.

Schools can use federal COVID-19 relief funds to buy vape detectors, according to Triton Sensors, a company that manufactures them. That's because the funding was designed in part to help schools monitor and improve their air quality.

Last year, schools used settlement money from a lawsuit against Juul to purchase detection technology, Education Week reported.

Zoom out: Campaigns across the country, both local and national, have discouraged youth vaping, and it is illegal for retailers to sell tobacco products to anyone under 21.

A $282,000 grant to NYC schools, announced in November, is aimed at training health educators to teach kids about the risks of vaping.

The Tobacco Grant Program in California allows public agencies to apply for funding to enforce tobacco laws and conduct outreach. The program has $24.6 million in funding for fiscal year 2023-24.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, American Lung Association, and Food and Drug Administration have all launched national campaigns against youth vaping.

Go deeper: Illegal vapes thwart FDA enforcement