Illegal vapes thwart FDA enforcement

Illegal flavored e-cigarettes are flooding the U.S. market and circumventing FDA efforts to curb youth vaping.

Why it matters: The situation raises questions about whether the FDA is capable of enforcing new standards in public health — and if some prohibition-based policies lead to unintended consequences.

Driving the news: Seven years after the agency got expanded authority to regulate e-cigarettes, e-cigarettes are arriving from China in Barbiecore colors featuring fruit and ice cream flavors, per the New York Times.

They account for a major share of the estimated $5.5 billion e-cigarette market, with some offering 5,000 or more puffs per device or as much nicotine as is found in a carton of cigarettes.

The FDA has greenlit only about two dozen of the approximately 2,000 vaping products on the market and still faces a backlog of applications, the Times reports.

Go deeper: Tobacco companies trying to preserve their market share are joining with lawmakers and some states in calling for tougher enforcement.

A study of discarded product packages in 10 California cities earlier this year for Altria found nearly all were flavored, despite a 2022 state ban on flavored vapes, menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars.

More than one-quarter of products found were non-domestic products, which are not intended for the U.S. market.

The FDA has sent warning letters to manufacturers and retailers for marketing unauthorized products and selling to underage buyers.