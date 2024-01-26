Another longtime House Democrat announces retirement

Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger (D-Md.) on Friday became the latest veteran House member to announce plans to retire from Congress at the end of this year.

Why it matters: It builds on an already historic exodus of lawmakers following a chaotic year that saw the first protracted speaker election in over a century, the first ever removal of a speaker — and little lawmaking.

What he's saying: Ruppersberger said in a statement that retiring was an "incredibly difficult decision," because "now more than ever, Congress needs thoughtful, end-game representatives like me – members who care more about constituents and our country and less about cable news hits."

"But it is time to pass the torch to a younger generation of leaders and I am looking forward to spending more time with my family," he said.

Ruppersberger has served in Congress more than two decades and was the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee from 2011 to 2015.

The big picture: Ruppersberger makes nearly two dozen Democrats not seeking reelection this year – nearly half of whom are running for higher office – in addition to 18 Republicans.

He joins several other veteran lawmakers retiring, including Reps. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.), Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.), Grace Napolitano (D-Calif.) and Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Mich.), a member of Democratic leadership.

Republicans, for their part, are also losing several longtime, high-ranking members, including House Financial Services Committee Chair Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) and Appropriations Committee Chair Kay Granger (R-Texas).

The intrigue: Ruppersberger's remark about limelight-seeking members reflects a widespread concern among his colleagues about the record number of House retirements this year.

Lawmakers in both parties have told Axios they worry that retiring institutionalists will be replaced by political animals with little regard for compromise or statesmanship.

What's next: Ruppersberger's district, which covers much of the area north of Baltimore, is heavily Democratic and unlikely to change hands in the general election.