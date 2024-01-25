Share on email (opens in new window)

WPP on Thursday said it will merge BCW and Hill & Knowlton, as the advertising and communications company continues to consolidate its internal brands.

Why it matters: The move will create Burson, a communications group that will be one of the largest PR agencies in the world, with more than 6,000 employees.

Details: Corey duBrowa, who joined BCW from Google last year, will serve as global CEO of Burson. Hill & Knowlton CEO AnnaMaria DeSalva will serve as global chairman.

The rest of the leadership team will be announced this year.

Burson will launch on July 1 of this year, WPP said.

What they're saying: "Hill & Knowlton and BCW are two high-performing businesses with complementary strengths, shared ambitions and many shared clients," said WPP CEO Mark Read.

The big picture: This is the latest round of mergers within WPP, which has long been consolidating its internal brands to streamline operations.

The brands themselves have expanded in recent years.

In 2018, Burson-Marsteller merged with Cohn & Wolfe to create BCW, while Hill & Knowlton increased its global footprint in 2023 by acquiring Latin American firm JeffreyGroup and German firm 3K Communications.

Of note: WPP holds a majority stake in strategic communications firm FGS Global, which sold a 30% stake to private equity group KKR in a deal valued at $1.425 billion.

Global advertising, marketing and public relations agency Ogilvy is part of the WPP portfolio as well.

London-based WPP is the world's largest advertising group by revenue.

What to watch: The gap between mega-firms and small, boutique firms is likely getting wider as the consolidation trend continues.