Scoop: Corey duBrowa departs Google to serve as CEO of BCW

Corey duBrowa will depart Google and parent company Alphabet in June to serve as CEO of global public relations firm Burson Cohn & Wolfe (BCW), Axios has learned.

Why it matters: DuBrowa's departure comes at a pivotal time for Google as the tech giant embarks on the generative artificial intelligence race.

However, his experience with AI will come in handy.

WPP — the largest advertising holding group in the world and parent company of BCW — recently partnered with NVIDIA to launch generative AI tools for advertising and content creation.

Catch up quick: DuBrowa joined the tech giant in 2018 to lead communications and public affairs and served as a key adviser to Google leadership, reporting directly to CEO Sundar Pichai.

Prior to joining Google, he served as chief communications officer at Salesforce and held leadership positions at Starbucks, Waggener Edstrom and Ketchum.

Between the lines: DuBrowa shepherded the company through its recent cultural shift — from the much-talked-about bro-y work environment, under former CEO Eric Schmidt and founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page, to one that's less so under Pichai.

Yes, but: He still presided over a number of conflicts, including the controversial ouster of AI researcher Timnit Gebru and several additional exits that followed.

State of play: duBrowa will take the helm as BCW's CEO in August. He will succeed Donna Imperato, who announced her retirement in January.

DuBrowa will also serve on WPP's executive committee and oversee sister companies AxiCom, Direct Impact, GCI Health, HZ and Prime Policy Group.

What they're saying: "It has been the privilege of a lifetime, and of a career, to serve as the person responsible for this team, our work and the role we uniquely play for the company, "duBrowa wrote in an internal Google note obtained by Axios.