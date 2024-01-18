The rise of "challenger" firms
Top communicators are increasingly going off on their own to launch independent advisory firms.
Why it matters: These challenger firms — or high-level, strategic communications advisories that are more agile than the agencies of lore — are changing the PR business model and its offerings.
Driving the news: Joele Frank alums launched Collected Strategies, Laurel Strategies and BCW alums are leading One Strategy Group and Edelman and Brunswick alums started Velocity Partners, all to provide specialized, executive-level counsel with lower overhead.
- In-house talent is increasingly going off on its own too. Amazon and Boeing alums recently joined forces to launch Shallot Communications, and a collective of former Twitter executives opened the strategic communications advisory, Blue Owl Group.
State of play: Specialty communications firms with expertise in health care, public affairs, corporate affairs and finance were more resilient against last year's economic challenges, per a recent Davis+Gilbert report.
Yes, but: The PR industry as a whole is bracing for a volatile 2024, with only 53% of the firms reporting an optimistic business outlook — down from 66% last year.
Zoom in: Firms' biggest concerns include client budgets remaining flat or decreasing, the rising cost of talent and retaining existing talent, per the report.
- Leaders of challenger firms argue they can solve these concerns by attracting talent who crave ambitious projects and remote work models, and clients with high demands but shrinking budgets.
- Plus, the addition of artificial intelligence will empower smaller firms to work faster and smarter with fewer people.
The big picture: AI is expected to impact 60% of jobs in developed economies and 40% of jobs globally, according to the International Monetary Fund.
- The adoption of AI will not only change the work of PR professionals but it'll disrupt the business model as a whole.
Between the lines: Gone are the days of billing several hours of work for a press release, briefing document or media list.
- Instead, firms will need to serve as trusted, strategic advisors who can guide the new generation of C-suite leaders, says One Strategy Group president Brian Ellner.
- "The C-suite is getting younger and more diverse, and companies are facing more pressure from more sides. Our team is embedded in the C-suite and all of our communications work is driven by strategy — we are not replicating the model of pushing work down to junior associates."
What to watch: PR firms are ripe training grounds for communicators who are new to the workforce. Elevating the work of these firms could alter the future talent model and leave some behind.