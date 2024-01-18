The rise of "challenger" firms

Top communicators are increasingly going off on their own to launch independent advisory firms.

Why it matters: These challenger firms — or high-level, strategic communications advisories that are more agile than the agencies of lore — are changing the PR business model and its offerings.

Driving the news: Joele Frank alums launched Collected Strategies, Laurel Strategies and BCW alums are leading One Strategy Group and Edelman and Brunswick alums started Velocity Partners, all to provide specialized, executive-level counsel with lower overhead.

In-house talent is increasingly going off on its own too. Amazon and Boeing alums recently joined forces to launch Shallot Communications, and a collective of former Twitter executives opened the strategic communications advisory, Blue Owl Group.

State of play: Specialty communications firms with expertise in health care, public affairs, corporate affairs and finance were more resilient against last year's economic challenges, per a recent Davis+Gilbert report.

Yes, but: The PR industry as a whole is bracing for a volatile 2024, with only 53% of the firms reporting an optimistic business outlook — down from 66% last year.

Zoom in: Firms' biggest concerns include client budgets remaining flat or decreasing, the rising cost of talent and retaining existing talent, per the report.

Leaders of challenger firms argue they can solve these concerns by attracting talent who crave ambitious projects and remote work models, and clients with high demands but shrinking budgets.

Plus, the addition of artificial intelligence will empower smaller firms to work faster and smarter with fewer people.

The big picture: AI is expected to impact 60% of jobs in developed economies and 40% of jobs globally, according to the International Monetary Fund.

The adoption of AI will not only change the work of PR professionals but it'll disrupt the business model as a whole.

Between the lines: Gone are the days of billing several hours of work for a press release, briefing document or media list.

Between the lines: Gone are the days of billing several hours of work for a press release, briefing document or media list.

firms will need to serve as trusted, strategic advisors who can guide the new generation of C-suite leaders, says One Strategy Group president Brian Ellner. "The C-suite is getting younger and more diverse, and companies are facing more pressure from more sides. Our team is embedded in the C-suite and all of our communications work is driven by strategy — we are not replicating the model of pushing work down to junior associates."

What to watch: PR firms are ripe training grounds for communicators who are new to the workforce. Elevating the work of these firms could alter the future talent model and leave some behind.