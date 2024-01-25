Trump threatens to blacklist big Nikki Haley donors

Then-President Trump announcing that he's accepted the resignation of Nikki Haley as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Former President Trump announced Wednesday evening anyone who donates to 2024 Republican presidential rival Nikki Haley's campaign "will be permanently barred from the MAGA camp."

Why it matters: His Truth Social post targeting the former Trump administration ambassador to the UN is the latest indication that he's angry that Haley won't drop out of the 2024 primary race and indicates he may be seeking apply pressure by attempting to stop donations to her campaign.

What he's saying: "When I ran for Office and won, I noticed that the losing Candidate's 'Donors' would immediately come to me, and want to 'help out.' This is standard in Politics, but no longer with me," Trump wrote in his post.

He then warned about barring anyone who contributes to his only 2024 Republican primary rival, adding: "We don't want them, and will not accept them, because we Put America First, and ALWAYS WILL!"

Flashback: After his New Hampshire primary win on Tuesday Trump said that Haley would "be under investigation" if she won for "little stuff that she doesn't want to talk about."

