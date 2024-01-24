U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Capitol Hill last year. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The U.S. launched retaliatory airstrikes against facilities in Iraq used by Iranian-backed militias, American officials said Tuesday.

State of play: "Today, at President Biden's direction, U.S. military forces conducted necessary and proportionate strikes on three facilities used by the Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia group and other Iran-affiliated groups in Iraq," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement Tuesday.

"These precision strikes are in direct response to a series of escalatory attacks against U.S. and Coalition personnel in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-sponsored militias."

U.S. Central Command noted in a statement Tuesday that its forces' "unilateral airstrikes" against the Kataib Hezbollah militia group's facilities "targeted KH headquarters, storage, and training locations for rocket, missile, and one-way attack UAV capabilities."

Between the lines: A key Biden administration goal since the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack that resulted in the ongoing war with Israel was to prevent the fighting in Gaza from spilling over to other parts of the region, but Axios' Barak Ravid notes that this is becoming harder to achieve as time passes.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.