Involuntary manslaughter trial begins for mother of Michigan school shooter
The mother of a convicted school shooter is in a Michigan court on Tuesday for the start of a trial that will determine her culpability in the 2021 Oxford High mass shooting.
Why it matters: Jennifer Crumbley, and her husband James, are the first parents in the U.S. to face criminal charges after their child carried out a mass shooting. Prosecutors have said they made a gun accessible to their son and ignored his mental health needs leading up to the shooting, which left four dead.
- More than 200 people appeared at Oakland County Court, roughly 40 miles outside of Detroit, on Tuesday for jury selection in Jennifer Crumbley's trial, the AP reported.
The big picture: The gunman, Ethan Crumbley, was sentenced to life in prison in December after pleading guilty to 24 charges, including four counts of first-degree murder and one terrorism related count.
- His parents each pleaded not guilty in 2021 to four counts of involuntary manslaughter.
- Each count of involuntary manslaughter could carry a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison, per AP. Both parents have been in jail for more than two years while awaiting trial because they could not afford bond.
Details: Days before the shooting, school administrators contacted them after a teacher caught Ethan Crumbley searching for ammunition on his phone during class.
- On the day of the shooting, a teacher found a drawing by Ethan with a figure of a gun and a person who was shot. His parents were again contacted, but they didn't feel comfortable having him leave school.
- "Ethan don't do it," his mother texted him after going to the school. His father then reported a missing gun from their home to the police.
What's next: James Crumbley will stand trial in March, per the AP.
- A judge granted the parents' request to have separate trials late last year.
