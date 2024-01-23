1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
Nikki Haley wins all 6 primary votes in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire
Nikki Haley won all six of Dixville Notch's votes in the first ballots cast in the first-in-the-nation New Hampshire primary at midnight Tuesday.
The big picture: Former UN Ambassador Haley is the only major candidate still competing against former President Trump for the GOP nomination and she needs a strong showing in N.H. or the Republican presidential frontrunner will have the nomination all but wrapped up.
