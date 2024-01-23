The results of the First-in-the-Nation midnight vote for the New Hampshire primary elections are revealed in the Living Room of the Tillotson House at the Balsams Grand Resort in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, on Tuesday. Photo: Sebastien St-Jean/AFP via Getty Images

Nikki Haley won all six of Dixville Notch's votes in the first ballots cast in the first-in-the-nation New Hampshire primary at midnight Tuesday.

The big picture: Former UN Ambassador Haley is the only major candidate still competing against former President Trump for the GOP nomination and she needs a strong showing in N.H. or the Republican presidential frontrunner will have the nomination all but wrapped up.

