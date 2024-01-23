President Biden has two positions on abortion: He's personally uncomfortable with it, but publicly adamant that a woman has a right to choose.

Why it matters: Biden's ambivalent stance allows him to signal to voters that he accepts — but doesn't celebrate — abortion. It's a position that puts Biden in the center of the gray zone of American public opinion on abortion.

State of play: Years of polling indicate that Americans are in the middle on abortion, with 62% saying it should be legal in most or all cases, according to a comprehensive 2023 Pew survey.

"I believe Roe v. Wade was right," Biden said at the White House Monday. "I am not supporting — they are not supporting — abortion on demand."

"A majority of Americans agree," he added.

Driving the news: The Biden campaign and the White House are using the 51st anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision to try to harness the outrage many Democrats — as well as swing voters — share about the Supreme Court's decision to overturn it in 2022.

The clear goal is to link former President Trump with the fall of Roe.

"The former president handpicked three Supreme Court justices because he intended for them to overturn Roe," Vice President Kamala Harris said in remarks in Wisconsin Monday.

On Tuesday, Biden and Harris will appear at a rare joint rally in Virginia with their spouses by their side — the first time all four have appeared together at a campaign rally since Biden announced his re-election bid.

Zoom out: Biden spent most of his career opposed to federal funding of abortion, but changed his position under pressure from progressives in 2019.

At a fundraiser in Maryland this summer, he laid out his own personal ambivalence.

"I happen to be a practicing Catholic. I'm not big on abortion," Biden told donors in June.

He often explains his support of abortion rights as a matter of "freedom" and has used the abortion issue to paint Republicans as extremists who want to patrol America's bedrooms.

Zoom in: Biden gives wide latitude to Harris to rally abortion rights activists and make the case across the country. It's also an issue his wife, first lady Jill Biden, frequently discusses.

Harris is also careful to couch Biden's position in the language of personal freedom — and tolerance.

"We are not asking anyone to abandon their personal beliefs," she said on ABC's "The View" last week.

The other side: Some Democrats are urging Biden to give more full-throated — and more frequent — endorsements of abortion rights.

Asked over the weekend if Biden should lean into the abortion issue more, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told CBS News' "Face the Nation": "I think it would be good if he did."

"I don't think it would hurt," she said, suggesting that Biden use more "blunt language."

What to watch: Some of Biden's closest advisers have told anxious Democrats that two issues — abortion and Trump — will carry the election for Biden, Axios reported in September.