Alameda Research drops excessive-fee lawsuit against Grayscale
FTX's sister hedge fund Alameda Research has voluntarily dismissed its lawsuit against Grayscale Investments.
Why it matters: Sam Bankman-Fried's trial is over, but FTX's bankruptcy proceeding is very much ongoing — and the crypto exchange, under the leadership of John Ray III, has been on a mission to recover billions for its creditors.
Flashback: The lawsuit, filed in March, was one of the tools Ray intended to use to "maximize recoveries," per a press release. The argument being that GBTC's high fees and its inability to allow redemptions were costing FTX creditors. (Alameda is part of the FTX bankruptcy estate).
- It attempted to gather other disgruntled GBTC holders to join the suit, but failed to meet a key threshold in time.
- Fir Tree, a hedge fund that sued Grayscale for similar reasons, dropped its suit in July.
State of play: GBTC's conversion to a spot bitcoin ETF last week would have addressed those issues.
The bottom line: FTX's estate is free to sell GBTC post-conversion, and perhaps, it already has done just that.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.