Alameda Research drops excessive-fee lawsuit against Grayscale

FTX's sister hedge fund Alameda Research has voluntarily dismissed its lawsuit against Grayscale Investments.

Why it matters: Sam Bankman-Fried's trial is over, but FTX's bankruptcy proceeding is very much ongoing — and the crypto exchange, under the leadership of John Ray III, has been on a mission to recover billions for its creditors.

Flashback: The lawsuit, filed in March, was one of the tools Ray intended to use to "maximize recoveries," per a press release. The argument being that GBTC's high fees and its inability to allow redemptions were costing FTX creditors. (Alameda is part of the FTX bankruptcy estate).

It attempted to gather other disgruntled GBTC holders to join the suit, but failed to meet a key threshold in time.

Fir Tree, a hedge fund that sued Grayscale for similar reasons, dropped its suit in July.

State of play: GBTC's conversion to a spot bitcoin ETF last week would have addressed those issues.

The bottom line: FTX's estate is free to sell GBTC post-conversion, and perhaps, it already has done just that.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.