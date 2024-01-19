FTX's estate has 22 million units of Grayscale's bitcoin ETF to sell

There is a large chunk of the recently converted GBTC spot bitcoin ETF that will be forcibly sold, if it hasn't been already.

Why it matters: GBTC is one of 10 spot bitcoin exchange traded funds vying for new dollars since receiving the milestone nod from the SEC to list last week.

Catch up fast: The bankruptcy estate of collapsed crypto exchange FTX was approved in late November to sell more than 22 million units of Grayscale Investment's GBTC.

Grayscale launched the former trust product in 2013, long before the SEC was pressed into approving ETFs based on bitcoin's spot price.

As of January 10, the fund had more than $28 billion of assets under management.

By the numbers: Assuming the FTX estate sold all of its GBTC post-conversion, say at $40.69 per share, it would've gotten back roughly $907 million (it was valued at $597 million in October).

Between the lines: Even if only some of it was sold, it would account for a lot of the GBTC selling activity seen lately.

Of note: Axios called FTX's lawyers, the brokerage account that holds the assets, and the folks tapped to handle the sale to check if that was happening. None have responded for comment.

