Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) submitted a new version of its ETF application Monday morning, in what appears to be the final gasp for bitcoin ETF hopefuls before a decision is made.

Why it matters: GBTC used to be the only bitcoin game in town, but now is poised to cut fees if it gets approval to convert to an ETF.

The filing, which contains the prospectus for a converted GBTC, contains key details for launch, including the fee cut. (Axios Crypto has been expecting issuers to compete on fees)

Zoom in: As an ETF, GBTC will charge an annual fee of 1.5%, down from the 2% it charged as a trust.

Notably, shareholder fees have been a boon for Grayscale, and its parent Digital Currency Group.

FTX's Alameda filed a suit in March over them.

State of play: With 19b-4 amendments filed by exchanges Friday, more details from ETF issuers should start to roll in via amendments to their S-1s if the march to a commission vote continues.

So far Invesco/Galaxy's Bitcoin ETF offers the best deal, 0% for the first $5 billion in assets over the first 6 mos.

The current high is Hashdex's 0.94% annual fee, although GBTC's fee will surpass that if the ETF is approved.

Bottom line: The Bitcoin ETF fee wars have begun even as the ETFs still need the nod from regulators to launch.