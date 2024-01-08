Jan 8, 2024 - Business
Grayscale's latest ETF filing shows a fee cut
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) submitted a new version of its ETF application Monday morning, in what appears to be the final gasp for bitcoin ETF hopefuls before a decision is made.
Why it matters: GBTC used to be the only bitcoin game in town, but now is poised to cut fees if it gets approval to convert to an ETF.
- The filing, which contains the prospectus for a converted GBTC, contains key details for launch, including the fee cut. (Axios Crypto has been expecting issuers to compete on fees)
Zoom in: As an ETF, GBTC will charge an annual fee of 1.5%, down from the 2% it charged as a trust.
- Notably, shareholder fees have been a boon for Grayscale, and its parent Digital Currency Group.
- FTX's Alameda filed a suit in March over them.
State of play: With 19b-4 amendments filed by exchanges Friday, more details from ETF issuers should start to roll in via amendments to their S-1s if the march to a commission vote continues.
- So far Invesco/Galaxy's Bitcoin ETF offers the best deal, 0% for the first $5 billion in assets over the first 6 mos.
- The current high is Hashdex's 0.94% annual fee, although GBTC's fee will surpass that if the ETF is approved.
Bottom line: The Bitcoin ETF fee wars have begun even as the ETFs still need the nod from regulators to launch.