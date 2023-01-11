Data: Morningstar Research; Chart: Axios Visuals

Fees are a boon for those who charge them, and a noose for those who pay them.

Driving the news: Two Grayscale crypto trusts, its bitcoin (GBTC) and ethereum (ETHE) boxes, charge shareholders 2% and 2.5%, annually, respectively.

Over the lifetime of both of those products, investors have paid an estimated $1.2 billion for GBTC and $387 million for ETHE cumulatively, according to Morningstar Research.

The data assume current annual fees since GBTC started three years before ETHE kicked off in 2017.

Of note: See how those fees rose as a percentage of assets during the start of the most recent crypto bull run in 2020.

Yes, but: If Grayscale were able to convert the trust to a spot bitcoin ETF, fees should be reduced, though that's unlikely in the near term.

Recall Grayscale is suing the Securities and Exchange Commission for its decision to deny that application.

The bottom line: That steady, more predictable income stream puts Grayscale on more solid ground than its sister units under parent company Digital Currency Group.