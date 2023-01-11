22 mins ago - Economy & Business
What Grayscale Trust shareholders pay in fees
Fees are a boon for those who charge them, and a noose for those who pay them.
Driving the news: Two Grayscale crypto trusts, its bitcoin (GBTC) and ethereum (ETHE) boxes, charge shareholders 2% and 2.5%, annually, respectively.
- Over the lifetime of both of those products, investors have paid an estimated $1.2 billion for GBTC and $387 million for ETHE cumulatively, according to Morningstar Research.
- The data assume current annual fees since GBTC started three years before ETHE kicked off in 2017.
Of note: See how those fees rose as a percentage of assets during the start of the most recent crypto bull run in 2020.
Yes, but: If Grayscale were able to convert the trust to a spot bitcoin ETF, fees should be reduced, though that's unlikely in the near term.
- Recall Grayscale is suing the Securities and Exchange Commission for its decision to deny that application.
The bottom line: That steady, more predictable income stream puts Grayscale on more solid ground than its sister units under parent company Digital Currency Group.