Data: Bloomberg Intelligence; Chart: Axios Visuals

Bitcoin ETFs have picked up billions since their launch last week.

Why it matters: In just four trading days since listing on exchanges, investor flows in some of 10 are stacking up to broad-market funds, according to Bloomberg Intelligence data.

The big picture: It's too early to crown any one of them bitcoin ETF supreme. Many of the traditional finance venues — where these products would be bought and sold — tend to go slow in determining which, if any, they should offer. (Blame it on compliance.)

At the same time, the leaders are emerging.

Zoom in: Nine spot bitcoin ETFs, plus Grayscale's converted trust, received the milestone nod from the SEC to list last week.

Three of them — BlackRock's IBIT, Fidelity's FBTC and Bitwise's BITB — land in the top 10 in year-to-date flows.

That puts them in the ranks with the $400 billion-plus asset iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and $980 billion Vanguard S&P ETF.

Sure, starting from zero is an advantage. But there's been plenty of investor cash on the sidelines, waiting for a place to work.

Between the lines: Grayscale's converted GBTC fund has seen outflows. And while its 1.5% annual fee is the priciest of the bunch, there could be more going on there than just investors trading into cheaper products.

Folks who bought GBTC at a discount before it was converted from a trust (when shares were trading below the underlying bitcoin) might be eager to take money off the table now that the ETF version has closed that gap.

Meanwhile, GBTC is a substantial asset for more than one firm in bankruptcy, and at least one, Sam Bankman-Fried's collapsed FTX exchange, could be selling it now for creditors.

What we're watching: There could be more fund launches on the way.

Exchanges have filed to list options on those new bitcoin ETFs (we told you this would happen).

Other ETF shops have filed to launch new types of bitcoin ETFs: Inverse, leveraged, covered calls.

The bottom line: If there was any question about whether the traditional asset managers' bitcoin gambit was for naught, check out the numbers — they don't lie. (Never mind that bitcoin itself seems largely unmoved by Wall Street's early triumph.)

Go deeper: FTX's estate has 22 million units of GBTC to sell