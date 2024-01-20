Haley calls out Trump on false New Hampshire primary claim
Republican presidential candidate and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley called out former President Trump on Friday, debunking a claim he made about Democrats being able to vote in the New Hampshire GOP primary.
Why it matters: The exchange happened just days before the pivotal Granite State primary on Tuesday as the two battle it out for the GOP presidential nomination.
- Haley was responding to a post Trump made Friday on Truth Social.
- "Governor Chris Sununu, the now failing Governor of New Hampshire, where I am beating his endorsed candidate, Nimbra, [Nikki Haley] by big numbers, and DeSanctimonious [Ron DeSantis] by even bigger numbers, should spend more time keeping Democrats from voting in the Republican Primary," Trump said.
- "How ridiculous is that?" he added.
What she's saying: "Another reason we need to move on from Trump: too many lies," Haley said in her post on X.
- "Democrats can't vote in the NH primary. They haven't been able to change their registration for months."
Reality check: New Hampshire law allows for undeclared voters to vote in either the Republican or Democratic primary.
- Registered Democratic voters are not eligible to participate in New Hampshire's GOP primary, and registered Republican voters cannot vote in the state's Democratic primary.
- Oct. 6, 2023, marked the deadline for voters to change their party ID.
Of note: In the Truth Social post, Trump also repeatedly mocked Haley's birth name and said she "doesn't have what it takes."
- Haley, who was born Nimarata Nikki Randhawa, goes by her middle name and took the surname "Haley" when she got married in 1996, per AP.
Go deeper: Trump edges out Nikki Haley for Tim Scott's endorsement