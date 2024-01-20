Haley calls out Trump on false New Hampshire primary claim

Republican presidential candidate and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley talks to a group of people while campaigning in New Hampshire on Jan. 18. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Republican presidential candidate and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley called out former President Trump on Friday, debunking a claim he made about Democrats being able to vote in the New Hampshire GOP primary.

Why it matters: The exchange happened just days before the pivotal Granite State primary on Tuesday as the two battle it out for the GOP presidential nomination.

Haley was responding to a post Trump made Friday on Truth Social.

"Governor Chris Sununu, the now failing Governor of New Hampshire, where I am beating his endorsed candidate, Nimbra, [Nikki Haley] by big numbers, and DeSanctimonious [Ron DeSantis] by even bigger numbers, should spend more time keeping Democrats from voting in the Republican Primary," Trump said.

"How ridiculous is that?" he added.

What she's saying: "Another reason we need to move on from Trump: too many lies," Haley said in her post on X.

"Democrats can't vote in the NH primary. They haven't been able to change their registration for months."

Reality check: New Hampshire law allows for undeclared voters to vote in either the Republican or Democratic primary.

Registered Democratic voters are not eligible to participate in New Hampshire's GOP primary, and registered Republican voters cannot vote in the state's Democratic primary.

Oct. 6, 2023, marked the deadline for voters to change their party ID.

Of note: In the Truth Social post, Trump also repeatedly mocked Haley's birth name and said she "doesn't have what it takes."

Haley, who was born Nimarata Nikki Randhawa, goes by her middle name and took the surname "Haley" when she got married in 1996, per AP.

