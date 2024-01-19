Skip to main content
22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Malia Obama makes Sundance debut

headshot

Malia Obama attends "The Heart" premiere at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 18 in Park City, Utah. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Malia Obama, the eldest daughter of former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, made her Sundance Film Festival debut Thursday.

Driving the news: The 25-year-old director and screenwriter was showcasing her short film, "The Heart."

Details: The 18-minute film is about a lonely man grieving the death of his mother after an argument and an "odd request in her will."

  • "We hope that ... [the film] makes you feel a bit less lonely, or at least reminds you not to forget about the people who are," Obama said in a video.

Go deeper: Newcomers get the spotlight at Sundance

Go deeper