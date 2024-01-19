Malia Obama makes Sundance debut

Share on email (opens in new window)

Malia Obama attends "The Heart" premiere at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 18 in Park City, Utah. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Malia Obama, the eldest daughter of former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, made her Sundance Film Festival debut Thursday.

Driving the news: The 25-year-old director and screenwriter was showcasing her short film, "The Heart."

Details: The 18-minute film is about a lonely man grieving the death of his mother after an argument and an "odd request in her will."

"We hope that ... [the film] makes you feel a bit less lonely, or at least reminds you not to forget about the people who are," Obama said in a video.

