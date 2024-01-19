1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
Biden forgives another $5 billion in student loans for 74K borrowers
The Biden administration on Friday announced another $5 billion in debt forgiveness for 74,000 student loan borrowers.
Why it matters: Although the Supreme Court blocked Biden's signature student loan forgiveness plan, his administration has found alternative ways to provide relief to more than 3.7 million people.
- The batch of debt cancelation announced Friday stemmed, in part, from his administration's changes to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program.
- The majority of borrowers who will benefit from the latest round of forgiveness are teachers, nurses, firefighters and other public service professionals, per a White House release.
- The remaining borrowers who will benefit have repaid their loans for at least 20 years but never got the relief they were entitled to under their income-driven repayment plans.
What they're saying: Biden said in a statement his administration would continue to find other ways to forgive loans held by "as many borrowers as possible."
- "I won't back down from using every tool at our disposal to get student loan borrowers the relief they need to reach their dreams," he said.
The big picture: The price of higher education in the country has soared over the last few decades, according to the Education Data Initiative.
- The Biden administration's blanket student debt forgiveness plan had been critiqued as doing little to address high college costs, the root cause of the trillion-dollar student debt problem.
