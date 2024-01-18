Share on email (opens in new window)

Former President Trump's social media platform, Truth Social, generated just $1.07 million in revenue during the third quarter of 2023, according to SEC filings.

The big picture: Truth Social has become Trump's main means of communicating with the masses, but it hasn't yet leveraged his political popularity into a a financially sustainable business.

By the numbers: Truth Social's parent company, Trump Media & Technology Group, generated a total of $3.38 million in revenue for the first nine months of 2023.

It reports a $49 million net loss during the same period, including around $26 million in Q3.

The company's cash-on-hand dwindled to just $1.8 million at the end of September, compared to $2.4 million at the end of June, while its total liabilities climbed nearly 72% to $60.5 million.

A spokesperson for TMTG declined to comment on the financials.

The bottom line: Truth Social's financial future is tied to a proposed reverse merger with a blank-check company called Digital World Acquisition Corp., which raised around $300 million in its IPO.