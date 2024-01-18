Apple Watches on display at the Apple Store in Grand Central Station in New York City in December. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 will go on sale in U.S. stores Thursday morning without their blood oxygen features, the company announced.

Driving the news: The announcement came after a federal appeals court ruled Wednesday that Apple couldn't import wearables with this feature in the country while the company appeals the U.S. International Trade Commission's finding that the devices infringe patents.

Apple had asked the court to extend a stay allowing the import of the devices while the company appeals USITC's decision finding that the world's largest smartwatch seller had infringed two patents owned by Masimo Corporation and Cercacor Laboratories, which the commission said became final on Dec. 26.

What's happening: "The Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 without the Blood Oxygen feature will become available from apple.com starting 6am PT on January 18, and from Apple Stores starting January 18," per an Apple statement to media.

