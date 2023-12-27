Apple Watch sales ban temporarily paused by U.S. appeals court

Apple won a temporary pause Wednesday on the U.S. International Trade Commission's decision to ban sales of Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 models in the United States.

Why it matters: The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit's interim order means Apple can sell the watches, at least until Jan. 10, 2024, The Verge notes.

Apple is the world's largest smartwatch seller, with its Apple Watch devices accounting for nearly a third of all smartwatch purchases across the globe last year, per Counterpoint Research.

Driving the news: Apple filed an emergency appeal Tuesday against the USITC's decision that it had infringed two patents owned by Masimo Corporation and Cercacor Laboratories, which the commission said became final on Dec. 26.

The tech giant suspended U.S. sales of the two impacted Apple Watches before the order took effect, pulling them from its website on Dec. 21 and from store shelves on Dec. 24.

Other retailers may still sell the smartwatches, though stock will not be replenished until a ruling is made in the patent case as Apple cannot currently import the two Watch models to the U.S.

Flashback: In October, the USITC ruled in favor of Masimo, a medical device company that also produces fitness-tracking smartwatches. The company claimed that Apple's blood oxygen sensor included with some Watch models infringed Masimo's intellectual property.