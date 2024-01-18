Rep. Andy Kim gets first Senate endorsement in bid to replace Menendez

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) on Thursday endorsed Rep. Andy Kim (D-N.J.) in what is shaping up to be a hotly contested race for the Senate seat held by indicted Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.).

Why it matters: It’s the first Senate endorsement for Kim, who is well ahead in the polls but faces a structural deficit against New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy, who has the backing of much of the state's Democratic establishment.

Driving the news: Fetterman, who was the first senator to call for Menendez to resign over the explosive bribery allegations in his federal indictment, called Kim “a man of integrity and deep honor.”

In a swipe at Murphy’s support from New Jersey’s Democratic political machine, Fetterman said “we're seeing it, now, taking on powerful political bosses as he fights to restore integrity to the Senate.”

The freshman senator also took a dig at Menendez, saying he feels “very secure knowing that [Kim] has no gold bars underneath his mattress and won't ever be accused of being a foreign agent for Egypt or Qatar."

The state of play: While Murphy hasn’t been backed by any senators – New Jersey’s other senator, Democrat Cory Booker, has kept his powder dry so far – she has the support of several of Kim’s fellow New Jersey House Democrats.