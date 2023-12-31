Fetterman says he thought depression treatment would end political career

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) said Sunday that he thought the news surrounding his treatment for clinical depression would be the end of his political career.

The big picture: The Pennsylvania Democrat, who was discharged in March from Walter Reed Medical Center, has been vocal about his mental health struggles.

What he's saying: "Well, when it got released where I was and where I was going, and it was a big story, and so I had assumed that that would be the end of my career," Fetterman said in an interview that aired Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press."

"And, I don't know ... what kind of impact that would have on my family or anything, so I really didn't know how [or] what would happen at that point," Fetterman said.

"I was desolate for the first couple weeks," he said.

Catch up quick: The first-term senator had been facing health challenges since his 2022 campaign.

He had a stroke in May 2022 that required extensive rehab.

Fetterman is now part of the Senate Mental Health Caucus, which began in October.

