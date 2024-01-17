Alex MacCallum returns to CNN

Share on email (opens in new window)

Alex MacCallum, the digital news product veteran known for transforming the New York Times' subscription business and helping to launch CNN+, is re-joining CNN as executive vice president of digital products and services.

Why it matters: Her return to the network represents a new era for CNN following a chaotic few years of product and management changes.

She will report to the company's new CEO, Mark Thompson.

CNN named Thompson, MacCallum's former boss at The Times, to lead the network as its new worldwide chairman and CEO in August.

Details: "MacCallum has deep experience in building products that bring world class journalism and storytelling to life," CNN said in a statement announcing her hiring.

Puck News first reported that Thompson was eyeing MacCallum for a top digital role.

Catch up quick: MacCallum first joined CNN in 2021 as general manager of CNN+, the company's now-defunct subscription streaming service, and global head of product for CNN WorldWide.

She exited the company, along with a slew of other digital news executives, after CNN's parent Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) shuttered CNN+.

MacCallum was named chief revenue officer of The Washington Post last year, overseeing its subscription and advertising businesses.

Prior to joining CNN, she led the development of The New York Times' Cooking and Games subscription products.

The big picture: Thompson has been tasked with transforming CNN's business for the digital era, and MacCallum's hiring will be a key part of that effort.

While CNN's linear TV business is still massively profitable, the network's TV revenues face terminal decline as cord-cutting increases.

Its digital trajectory, for now, is tied to the streaming efforts of Warner Bros. Discovery. CNN currently has a 24-hour streaming presence on WBD's streaming service, Max, where it's working to make money from streaming ads.

But the network's digital monetization strategy is otherwise lacking. The firm sells advertising against its heavily trafficked website, but it doesn't sell premium subscription products.

What's next: MacCallum begins at CNN on March 4 and will be based out of New York.

Disclosure: The author of this story is a paid contributor for CNN.