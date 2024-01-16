Biden to meet with congressional leaders on national security package

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Mike Johnson at a menorah lighting ceremony on Dec. 12, 2023. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images.

President Biden is scheduled to meet with congressional leaders at the White House on Wednesday to discuss an emergency national security funding package still being hashed out by lawmakers, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The president's request for more than $100 billion in funding for Ukraine, Israel, the Indo-Pacific and border security has been stuck in Senate negotiations for months.

What we're hearing: Biden will meet with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), according to multiple leadership aides.

The chairs of relevant committees were also invited to the meeting, Axios was told.

The meeting was first reported by Punchbowl News.

Between the lines: With Senate negotiators still trying to reach a deal to pair border policy changes with Ukraine funding, Johnson has begun indicating possible opposition to compromises on border security.

Posting a screenshot of a Fox News graphic with purported details of a prospective Senate deal, Johnson wrote on X: "Absolutely not."

What they're saying: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in a briefing on Tuesday that the administration believes the talks are "headed in the right direction."