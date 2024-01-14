"MyPillow guy" Mike Lindell hasn't paid Fox News bill since August

Mike Lindell, chief executive officer of My Pillow Inc., speaks to members of the media before a speech by former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Photographer: Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell hasn't paid Fox News for advertising since August, a Fox News source tells Axios.

Driving the news: Lindell, who claimed last week that the cable news network had "canceled" his company, told AP that he owes approximately $7.8 million to Fox.

The last MyPillow ad aired on Fox News in mid-December.

It's the latest in a series of money woes for Lindell, who also owes millions to law firms who represented him in defamation suits involving Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic.

State of play: Lindell announced the company being cut from advertising on Fox in a video on X on Friday.

In the video, Lindell said "we don't know why" Fox made the decision. Lindell asked viewers to support him and his company.

What they're saying: "As soon as their account is paid, we would be happy to accept their advertising," a Fox News spokesperson said.

A source familiar with the matter told Axios the partnership was paused because Lindell hasn't been able to finance the commercials, which was communicated to his media agency at length.

The bottom line: Lindell told AP that MyPillow has long spent an average of $1 million a week on Fox. But MyPillow was a tiny fraction of Fox's billion-dollar annual haul from cable ads.