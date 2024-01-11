The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is making a full-throated defense of free enterprise, launching a counter-offensive against a "constant loop of pessimism" from businesses and politics that is undermining faith in the country's outlook.

Driving the news: CEO Suzanne Clark is expected to insist in a speech on Thursday that the virtues of American capitalism are being drowned out by a news cycle that amplifies "everything [that's] wrong, and bad, and dire about this country."

"And if the business community isn't out there telling the real story — the American story — of opportunity and progress in this country, then no one should be surprised when people believe it's as bad as the headlines and the political ads say it is," Clark argues.

She adds that "the state of American Business is optimistic. And this country, its citizens and leaders, and our partners around the world need to hear it."

Why it matters: Traditionally ardent defenders of private enterprise and erstwhile allies of business interests that the Chamber of Commerce represents, Republicans have steadily adopted a harder-edged populism.

Clark's remarks come just ahead of the GOP's Iowa Caucus — and during an election year where no major candidate has fully articulated a defense of free market capitalism.

What she's saying: "We've stopped talking about what it means to be pro-business as a country. That's a problem — and it's a shame," Clark says, in remarks shared exclusively with Axios. "There are plenty of critics who want to tell you everything that is wrong with capitalism."

"But the truth is, it's a good news story. It's a story of individual opportunity and agency. It's a story of collective hope and optimism. And more than a story, it's a lived reality that has improved life here and inspired people around the world."

Zoom out: Across a range of industries, big businesses are frequent targets of public ire and political pressure. Broadsides about "woke capitalism" have buffeted large and small companies alike in a charged and seemingly relentless culture war.

The bottom line: Clark's message appears to be a rallying cry for the business community — and those who support them — to reassert its role as a force for good in the economy.