U.S. Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Suzanne Clark, in an annual "State of American Business" address, on Thursday will say business "demands better from our government."

Driving the news: "Because when it comes to Washington, the state of American business is fed up," Clark will say.

The polarization, the gridlock, the regulatory overreach, and the inability to act smartly and strategically for our future is making it harder for all of us to do our jobs, fulfill our roles, and move this country forward.

Clark will unveil an "Agenda for American Strength" that includes "bolstering strength" through building, people, energy, global leadership and rule of law.

