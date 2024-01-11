Ailman to retire from CalSTRS, country's second-largest pension system

Share on email (opens in new window)

Chris Ailman on Thursday announced plans to retire as chief investment officer for the California Public Teachers' Retirement System (CalSTRS) after a 24-year run.

Why it matters: America's two largest public pensions, CalPERS and CalSTRS, are now on the hunt for new CIOs.

CalPERS CIO Nicole Mancuso quit her post last September after just two years on the job.

Details: CalSTRS will immediately launch a search to replace Ailman.