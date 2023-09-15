Investment chief of America's biggest public pension resigns

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Nicole Musicco has unexpectedly stepped down as chief investment officer at the California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS).

Why it matters: CalPERS is the country's largest public pension system, serving millions of retirees who rely on investment returns from the $463 billion portfolio Musicco oversees.

What to know: Musicco joined CalPERS in early 2022 after having worked with private equity firm RedBird Capital Partners.

In a statement, CalPERS spokesperson John Myers said Musicco "has been shuttling between Toronto and Sacramento in recent weeks to help members of her large, multigenerational family."

said Musicco "has been shuttling between Toronto and Sacramento in recent weeks to help members of her large, multigenerational family." Musicco added: "Leading the CalPERS investment office has been an honor, and I am proud of the work my team has done to fulfill the retirement promises made to the 2 million Californians who have spent their lives in public service.

"However, at this time I need to prioritize those who need me the most, my family and children."

Look ahead: CalPERS is expected to soon launch a search for Musicco's successor, with deputy CIO Dan Bienvenue leading the office in the interim.

Go deeper: CalPERS faces ESG pressure from both parties