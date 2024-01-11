MSNBC's Alicia Menendez to launch new show

Journalist Alicia Menendez says she will use her new show on MSNBC to take viewers inside the policy decisions that most affect them.

The big picture: Menendez is one of few Latinas on national news networks. The underrepresentation of Latinos in media can lead to simplistic or inaccurate portrayals of the roughly 63.7 million Hispanics living in the U.S.

Details: Menendez and co-hosts Symone Sanders-Townsend and Michael Steele are launching "The Weekend," which will premiere Jan. 13 and air on Saturdays and Sundays 8-10am ET.

The show will feature news and political analysis.

Menendez's Latina to Latina podcast will continue, and she plans on spending time with Latino voters across the country ahead of the election.

What she's saying: "This is a year where you have a highly consequential election, running up against a very, very busy legal calendar for the former president of the United States. Those two stories alone could fill an entire news program," Menendez tells Axios Latino.

"Our objective is to pull back the curtain on how decisions are made, to give you context about why the decisions that are happening in Washington matter for you and for your family, and to bring our full selves to that conversation."

"For me, that full self is a mother of two, a Latina, a granddaughter of immigrants. All of that is always fully present when I am talking about news and information."

