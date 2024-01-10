Hospital fortunes improved heading into holidays

Hospitals continued to shake off the pandemic's long-term financial effects as the holidays approached, with key metrics like inpatient and outpatient revenue rising year-over-year, the latest Kaufman Hall report finds.

The big picture: The severity of illness at more than 1,300 facilities in Kaufman's analysis returned to more normal levels in November, with the average length of patient stay down 6% year-over-year.

Margins, or the percentage of revenue kept as profit, kept trending positive and facilities were able to reduce their reliance on costly contract labor where possible.

Yes, but: The numbers don't reflect the surge of seasonal respiratory illness that has since swamped many medical systems and taxed resources.

More uninsured people from Medicaid redeterminations and continued congressional interest in overhauling Medicare payment policies could also complicate the outlook.

By the numbers: Inpatient and outpatient revenue increased year-over-year by 5% and 9%, respectively.

Bad debt and charity care measured as a percentage of gross revenue was down 4%.

Labor expense per adjusted patient discharge also was down 4% year-over-year, while drug spending per discharge was up 4%.

What we're watching: Some hospitals could seize the moment and launch expansions or embark on other growth strategies. But Kaufman Hall noted there's still a wide gap between the industry's high and low performers.