A China-based company now has the ability to break the encryption surrounding Apple's AirDrop feature, according to a statement from China's Justice Bureau.

Why it matters: China-based law enforcement officials say they've already been able to identify a person who shared a video while on the Beijing subway "with inappropriate remarks" using the popular file transfer tool, per an English translation of the statement.

Multiple other suspects "involved in the case" have also been identified.

The big picture: AirDrop has become a key tool for protesters in China advocating for democracy.

In 2019, pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong used AirDrop to share information about the events using AirDrop to evade police detection.

Protesters in Beijing also used AirDrop to spread pro-democracy messages to others while on subway cars in 2022.

In 2022, Apple placed a 10-minute cap for people to receive an AirDrop file in China in response to protesters' use.

Between the lines: AirDrop allows protestors to bypass traditional government interventions — such as internet shutdowns — because it operates on wireless connections between phone signals, instead of internet networks.

This has made it difficult for government authorities to identify who is using AirDrop, until this week's encryption announcement.

Details: Law enforcement handed several iPhones over to China-based company Wangshendongjian Technology to study how the owners used the AirDrop function to share images, videos and other files.

Wangshendongjian Technology's forensics experts analyzed AirDrop records to create a so-called "rainbow table" — a go-to password hacking tool — to read the hashed values stored in these devices and decipher the phone numbers and email addresses associated with the senders, according to the Justice Bureau's statement.

AirDrop is used across all Apple devices, including iPhones, iPads and Macs.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Yes, but: China is known to spread disinformation to discredit dissidents and nation-state adversaries.

Last year, China-backed researchers also claimed that they now had a powerful enough quantum computer that could break modern-day encryption standards — although U.S. experts have questioned the merits of those claims.

Go deeper: Exclusive: New Twitter disinfo campaign targeting 2 Chinese activists