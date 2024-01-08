Lily Gladstone made Golden Globes history Sunday night by becoming the first person who identifies as Indigenous to win the best performance by a female actor in a dramatic film, CNN reports.

Zoom in: Gladstone won for her role as Mollie in "Killers of the Flower Moon," directed by Martin Scorsese.

The film focuses on Mollie, a member of the Osage Nation, whose husband (played by Leonardo DiCaprio) was at the center of a scheme to steal oil profits that resulted in the murders of dozens of Osage members in the 1920s.

What she said: "This [award] is for every little rez kid, every little urban kid, every little Native [American] kid out there who has a dream, who is seeing themselves represented in our stories told by ourselves in our own words with tremendous allies and tremendous trust," Gladstone said in her acceptance speech.

Earlier in their speech, Gladstone (who uses both "she" and "they" pronouns), spoke a few phrases in Blackfeet language.

"I'm so grateful that I can speak even a little bit of my language … Native actors used to speak their lines in English and then the sound mixers would run them backwards to accomplish native languages on camera."

Zoom out: From 2007 to 2022, only 15 individual Native actors worked more than once across 1,600 top-grossing films.