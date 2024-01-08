Skip to main content
Jan 8, 2024

Lily Gladstone dedicates Golden Globe to "rez kids"

photo of a woman holding up a Golden Globe

Actress Lily Gladstone shows off her Golden Globe. Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Lily Gladstone made Golden Globes history Sunday night by becoming the first person who identifies as Indigenous to win the best performance by a female actor in a dramatic film, CNN reports.

Zoom in: Gladstone won for her role as Mollie in "Killers of the Flower Moon," directed by Martin Scorsese.

  • The film focuses on Mollie, a member of the Osage Nation, whose husband (played by Leonardo DiCaprio) was at the center of a scheme to steal oil profits that resulted in the murders of dozens of Osage members in the 1920s.

What she said: "This [award] is for every little rez kid, every little urban kid, every little Native [American] kid out there who has a dream, who is seeing themselves represented in our stories told by ourselves in our own words with tremendous allies and tremendous trust," Gladstone said in her acceptance speech.

  • Earlier in their speech, Gladstone (who uses both "she" and "they" pronouns), spoke a few phrases in Blackfeet language.
  • "I'm so grateful that I can speak even a little bit of my language … Native actors used to speak their lines in English and then the sound mixers would run them backwards to accomplish native languages on camera."

Zoom out: From 2007 to 2022, only 15 individual Native actors worked more than once across 1,600 top-grossing films.

