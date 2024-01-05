A second set of court filings related to Jeffrey Epstein was unsealed in New York on Thursday, one day after the first tranche was released.

The big picture: The newly unsealed filings also feature dozens of names related to a civil lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell, who was sentenced last year to 20 years in prison on sex trafficking and other charges for helping Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls. Being named in the filings does not equate to being accused of wrongdoing.

Read the court filings in full, via DocumentCloud:

Go deeper: What to know about the unsealed Jeffrey Epstein documents