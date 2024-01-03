RFK Jr. qualifies for first 2024 ballot

Share on email (opens in new window)

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. after a campaign rally at Legends Event Center on Dec. 20 in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Rebecca Noble/Getty Images

Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has officially qualified to appear on the 2024 presidential ballot in Utah. Why it matters: Kennedy has faced an upward climb to get his name to appear on any state's 2024 ballot.

Last month, the super PAC backing him announced an up to $15 million effort to achieve ballot access for Kennedy in states across the country.

Spoiler candidates have taken on an outsized role in the 2024 election, which features two historically unpopular frontrunners: former President Biden and former President Trump.

Driving the news: Kennedy has submitted the required 1,000 verified signatures needed to qualify for Utah ballot access, his campaign confirmed in a press release Wednesday.

"Our ground team and volunteers in Utah pulled off an incredible achievement by collecting thousands of signatures in just one week," Kennedy said in the release.

During a news conference Wednesday, Kennedy reiterated plans to get on the ballot on all other 49 states and the District of Columbia.

Next, he will need to officially file for candidacy in the state before the March 5 deadline, per AP.

The big picture: Descended from one of America's most famous political families, Kennedy initially launching his 2024 campaign as a Democrat and quickly gained support from some conservatives.

In October, he dropped his Democratic party bid to run as an independent.

Kennedy gained prominence as a prominent critic of vaccines and has criticized U.S. funding for Ukraine.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, he was temporarily banned from various social media platforms after being accused of spreading misinformation about vaccines.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details.