Data: YCharts; Chart: Axios Visuals

Against a backdrop of relentless economic angst, stocks soared in 2023.

Why it matters: The gains mean that everyone with a market-representative portfolio is quite a bit richer than they were at the beginning of the year.

On paper, the value of all the stocks in the S&P 500 — the vast majority of U.S. stock market wealth — rose by roughly $8 trillion in 2023

State of play: The S&P 500 rose 24.2% for the year.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index did even better — it surged 43.4%.

The Russell 2000 — an index of small cap stocks that tends to mirror sentiment about the U.S. domestic economy — rose 15.1%.

Flashback: A year ago, no one on Wall Street was predicting that kind of ride.

Inflation was still at a pace above 6%. The Fed was hiking interest rates hard with no sign of stopping. Almost everyone expected a recession.

Oh, and there was the not-insignificant risk that the U.S. would default on its debt — thanks to the political standoff over raising the debt ceiling — potentially setting off a financial crisis.

Yes, but: Remarkably, the economy made it through 2023 not only unscathed but with fast growth and low unemployment, even as the rate of inflation has tumbled quickly.

At this point at least, it seems like the best-case scenario, a soft landing for the economy, is a reality.

What to watch: Whether, going into a presidential election, the new heights of the stock market can shift the sour sentiment that has characterized the U.S. mood since the pandemic hit.

Historically speaking, a high stock market is considered a key to a happy U.S. consumer. We'll see if that holds.

