Superhero movie boom goes bust in 2023

Data: Box Office Mojo; Note: 2023 figure includes box office from "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" through Dec. 26; Chart: Axios Visuals

After a decade of dominating the box office, superheroes were knocked off their pop culture throne in 2023.

Why it matters: The underperformance of several blockbuster movies from Marvel and DC has led to fears that the once-bulletproof genre is fading out of the mainstream.

The latest: "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" was the latest superhero film to misfire at the box office, with a disappointing $40 million opening over the four-day Christmas weekend.

That was below the $67.8 million the first "Aquaman" earned in December 2018.

The Jason Momoa-led follow-up brought an inglorious end to DC Comics' shared universe of movies that began with Zack Snyder's "Man of Steel" in 2013.

The big picture: This year was filled with comic book sequels that drew less money than their predecessors, including new entries for "Guardians of the Galaxy," "Ant-Man" "Shazam!" and "The Flash," the latter of which even brought back Michael Keaton as Batman.

"The Marvels," the follow-up to 2019's "Captain Marvel," became the lowest-grossing movie in the 15-year history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The lone new comic book entry, DC's Latino-focused "Blue Beetle," drew only $72 million. Only "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" did worse.

Yes, but: It wasn't a lost year for the comic book genre.

Sony's animated "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" was a critical and commercial hit, doubling the box office from "Into the Spider-Verse."

Be smart: Overall, it was the highest-grossing domestic box office year since the pandemic, with $8.7 billion, and is well above the past three years. But it's still nowhere close to the $10 billion-$11 billion years from the pre-pandemic days.

The six-month labor strikes hampered theaters' recovery this year as some big-ticket films like "Dune: Part Two" were pushed into early next year.

It wasn't just comic books that suffered: Other long-running franchises including "Indiana Jones" and "Mission: Impossible" also disappointed. By contrast, "John Wick," "Scream" and "Creed" saw some of their franchises' best performances.

The top movies of 2023 — "Barbie" and "Super Mario Bros." — were not comic book sequels — though they were still based on well-known IP.

What's next: The box office isn't giving up superheroes yet, though next year will be somewhat of a break.