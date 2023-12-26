Former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's conviction reversed by appeals court

Former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry on Capitol Hill in 2021. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) had his conviction for lying to federal agents about illegal campaign contributions overturned by a federal appeals court on Tuesday.

Why it matters: Fortenberry last year resigned his House seat following nearly two decades in Congress after being convicted of three felonies, which saw him sentenced to serve two years of probation and pay a $25,000 fine.

Driving the news: "Fortenberry's trial took place in a state where no charged crime was committed, and before a jury drawn from the vicinage of the federal agencies that investigated the defendant," per the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruling that reversed the conviction.

"The Constitution does not permit this. Fortenberry's convictions are reversed so that he may be retried, if at all, in a proper venue."

Thom Mrozek, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles, said in an emailed statement Tuesday evening that prosecutors were evaluating potential next steps before deciding how best to move forward.

Catch up fast: Fortenberry was indicted in 2021 on charges that he falsified records and lied to FBI agents about receiving $30,000 in donations from the Nigerian-Lebanese billionaire Gilbert Chagoury at a 2016 fundraiser in Los Angeles.

He was not charged over the contribution itself and has always denied any wrongdoing, arguing that the charges were politically motivated.

What they're saying: "We are gratified by the Ninth Circuit's decision," Fortenberry's lawyer said in a statement to the media on behalf of the former congressman and his wife, Celeste.

The other side: "The ruling does not preclude a retrial on the charges that then-Congressman Fortenberry made multiple false statements to federal agents," Mrozek said.