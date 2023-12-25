The stadium of the future is the centerpiece of an entertainment, commerce and gambling mecca, making money even when there's nary an athlete in sight.

Why it matters: Owners want to turn their teams into the centerpiece of big-money developments — with big consequences for their squads, fans and cities.

Driving the news: Take, for example, the news that the Washington Capitals and Wizards are planning to make like their city's namesake general and cross a river, bound for a new facility in Virginia.

There, they'll have room for a $2 billion development that'll include not just an arena but also restaurants, a performing arts center, shopping and more.

Meanwhile: New York Mets owner Steve Cohen last month unveiled plans for a major development around the Amazins' Citi Field, which would keep the squad in Flushing but radically reimagine the surrounding neighborhood with a Hard Rock Hotel, sportsbook, new park space and more.

Back in 2017, the Atlanta Braves fled downtown Atlanta for Truist Park and The Battery, a $400 million temple of suburban commerce with shops, dining and so on — all some 14 miles outside downtown Atlanta, with minimal public transit access.

And the Oakland As are decamping to Las Vegas, where they'll join the NHL's Golden Knights and NFL's Raiders (whose stadium features a betting lounge) in a suddenly sports-crazed city boasting an entertainment mecca that's move-in ready.

Plus: If Mark Cuban's plan to sell his majority stake in the NBA's Dallas Mavericks to a major Nevada casino family goes through, they may have similar ambitions to build a recreational haven around the Mavs.

A move to Vegas could even be in the cards — though Cuban says the team will stay rather than split.

Either way, Las Vegas — the ultimate adult playground — is already quickly becoming a sports destination and is likely to gain an NBA team soon.

Reality check: While the entertainment-mecca approach is working out for teams like the Braves, it hasn't been a slam dunk everywhere.

The NBA's Pistons, for example, shacked up with the NHL's Red Wings at downtown Detroit's then-new Little Caesars Arena back in 2017 — yet hopes that the arena would spark a major downtown renaissance have not materialized.

Plenty of economic research, meanwhile, casts doubt on the benefits of taxpayer-funded subsidies for new stadiums and sports complexes.

The bottom line: As athlete pay skyrockets (hello, Shohei), owners are on the hunt for big money-makers both on and off the field — and rethinking their stadiums in the process.

— Axios D.C.'s Cuneyt Dil contributed to this story.